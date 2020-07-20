All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:14 PM

3639 Celtic Dr

3639 Celtic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3639 Celtic Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in Warren Township School District. Fenced in backyard, 1 car attached garage, and a large kitchen (refrigerator included) await in your new home. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Celtic Dr have any available units?
3639 Celtic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3639 Celtic Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Celtic Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Celtic Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Celtic Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Celtic Dr offers parking.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Celtic Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have a pool?
No, 3639 Celtic Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have accessible units?
No, 3639 Celtic Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Celtic Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 Celtic Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
