3639 Celtic Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235 Northeastwood
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in Warren Township School District. Fenced in backyard, 1 car attached garage, and a large kitchen (refrigerator included) await in your new home. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $850.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3639 Celtic Dr have any available units?
3639 Celtic Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.