Indianapolis, IN
3635 DELMAR RD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3635 DELMAR RD
3635 Delmar Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3635 Delmar Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Washington Twp Ranch - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 story home in Washington Twp near Kessler and Binford. Gas heat. Fireplace. Stove, Dishwasher provided.
Well water and septic.
(RLNE3712784)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3635 DELMAR RD have any available units?
3635 DELMAR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3635 DELMAR RD have?
Some of 3635 DELMAR RD's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3635 DELMAR RD currently offering any rent specials?
3635 DELMAR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 DELMAR RD pet-friendly?
No, 3635 DELMAR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3635 DELMAR RD offer parking?
No, 3635 DELMAR RD does not offer parking.
Does 3635 DELMAR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 DELMAR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 DELMAR RD have a pool?
No, 3635 DELMAR RD does not have a pool.
Does 3635 DELMAR RD have accessible units?
No, 3635 DELMAR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 DELMAR RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3635 DELMAR RD has units with dishwashers.
