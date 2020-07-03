Rent Calculator
3634 Birchwood Ave
3634 Birchwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3634 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated three-bed, one-bath in Mapleton Fall Creek available now! Has A/C, a newer furnace, and updates throughout! New paint! Hardwood floors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have any available units?
3634 Birchwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3634 Birchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Birchwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Birchwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3634 Birchwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
