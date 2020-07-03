All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3634 Birchwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3634 Birchwood Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:13 PM

3634 Birchwood Ave

3634 Birchwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated three-bed, one-bath in Mapleton Fall Creek available now! Has A/C, a newer furnace, and updates throughout! New paint! Hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have any available units?
3634 Birchwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3634 Birchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Birchwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Birchwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Birchwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Birchwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3634 Birchwood Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College