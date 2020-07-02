Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3629 North Hartman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3629 North Hartman Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3629 North Hartman Drive
3629 North Hartman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3629 North Hartman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN/TOWNSHIP
Beautiful single family home. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 car garage. Family room and fenced in back yard. New tile floor and fresh paint. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have any available units?
3629 North Hartman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3629 North Hartman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 North Hartman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 North Hartman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 North Hartman Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 North Hartman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 North Hartman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College