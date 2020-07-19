Rent Calculator
3629 Black Locust Drive
3629 Black Locust Drive
3629 Black Locust Drive
Location
3629 Black Locust Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 beds, 2 bath, Ranch house with fenced in back yard, new paint, new flooring, 2 car attached garage, high ceilings in living room...!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive have any available units?
3629 Black Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3629 Black Locust Drive have?
Some of 3629 Black Locust Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3629 Black Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Black Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Black Locust Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3629 Black Locust Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Black Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Black Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 3629 Black Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 3629 Black Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Black Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Black Locust Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
