All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3628 Birchwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3628 Birchwood Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

3628 Birchwood Ave

3628 Birchwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3628 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have any available units?
3628 Birchwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3628 Birchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Birchwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Birchwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College