Home
Indianapolis, IN
3628 Birchwood Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3628 Birchwood Ave
3628 Birchwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3628 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have any available units?
3628 Birchwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3628 Birchwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Birchwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Birchwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 Birchwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 Birchwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
