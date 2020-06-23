All apartments in Indianapolis
3625 N Kenwood Ave

3625 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3625 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Midtown - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 2 story home with over 1500 square feet just south of 38th Street and convenient to downtown Indy.

(RLNE3330083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
3625 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3625 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3625 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3625 N Kenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3625 N Kenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
