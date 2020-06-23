Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3625 N Kenwood Ave.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3625 N Kenwood Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 11
3625 N Kenwood Ave
3625 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3625 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Midtown - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 2 story home with over 1500 square feet just south of 38th Street and convenient to downtown Indy.
(RLNE3330083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
3625 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3625 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3625 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3625 N Kenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 N Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 N Kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3625 N Kenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
