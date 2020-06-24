All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3625 Eisenhower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3625 Eisenhower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:53 AM

3625 Eisenhower Drive

3625 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3625 Eisenhower Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
3625 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3625 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Eisenhower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College