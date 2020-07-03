All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

3621 North Capitol Avenue

3621 North Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3621 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 5bedroom, with a huge living room and fireplace. Includes formal dining room, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, basement and enclosed porch. NEW SIDING COMING SOON!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have any available units?
3621 North Capitol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have?
Some of 3621 North Capitol Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 North Capitol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3621 North Capitol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 North Capitol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 North Capitol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue offer parking?
No, 3621 North Capitol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 North Capitol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have a pool?
No, 3621 North Capitol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3621 North Capitol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 North Capitol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

