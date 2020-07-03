3621 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this 5bedroom, with a huge living room and fireplace. Includes formal dining room, large bedrooms, hardwood floors, basement and enclosed porch. NEW SIDING COMING SOON! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 North Capitol Avenue have any available units?
3621 North Capitol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.