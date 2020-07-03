Rent Calculator
3621 Arthington Boulevard
3621 Arthington Boulevard
3621 Arthington Boulevard
Location
3621 Arthington Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CENTER/TOWNSHIP
Beautiful brick ranch home! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2 car garage. New kitchen with beautiful oak cabinets. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have any available units?
3621 Arthington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3621 Arthington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Arthington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Arthington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Arthington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 Arthington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 Arthington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
