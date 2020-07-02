3620 Mac Arthur Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224 North High School
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE TWONSHIP 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Four bedroom very spacious Wayne Township home available for rent. Home offers over 1150 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large living room & kitchen area. Storage shed in backyard with fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have any available units?
3620 MacArthur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.