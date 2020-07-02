All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3620 MacArthur Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3620 MacArthur Lane
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

3620 MacArthur Lane

3620 Mac Arthur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3620 Mac Arthur Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WEST//WAYNE TWONSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Four bedroom very spacious Wayne Township home available for rent. Home offers over 1150 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large living room & kitchen area. Storage shed in backyard with fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have any available units?
3620 MacArthur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3620 MacArthur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3620 MacArthur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 MacArthur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane offer parking?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have a pool?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have accessible units?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 MacArthur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 MacArthur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College