All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3620 Birchwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3620 Birchwood Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:52 PM

3620 Birchwood Avenue

3620 Birchwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3620 Birchwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious and recently renovated 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Apartments, features hardwood floors through-out. NO GAS UTILITY! Shared laundry area in basement. Excellent rate for this type of property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have any available units?
3620 Birchwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3620 Birchwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Birchwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Birchwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Birchwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Birchwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Birchwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College