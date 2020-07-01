Rent Calculator
3617 Norfolk St.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:48 AM
3617 Norfolk St.
3617 North Norfolk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3617 North Norfolk Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled home in desirable Eagledale. Open floor plan, lots of light, this home will go fast. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have any available units?
3617 Norfolk St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3617 Norfolk St. currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Norfolk St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Norfolk St. pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. offer parking?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have a pool?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have accessible units?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Norfolk St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Norfolk St. does not have units with air conditioning.
