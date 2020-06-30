All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3616 N Tiffany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3616 N Tiffany Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:24 AM

3616 N Tiffany Drive

3616 Tiffany Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3616 Tiffany Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive one month free with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have any available units?
3616 N Tiffany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3616 N Tiffany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3616 N Tiffany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 N Tiffany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 N Tiffany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3616 N Tiffany Drive offers parking.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 N Tiffany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3616 N Tiffany Drive has a pool.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have accessible units?
No, 3616 N Tiffany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 N Tiffany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 N Tiffany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3616 N Tiffany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College