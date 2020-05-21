3610 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

3610 Graceland / 2 bed 1 bath near Children's Museum and Butler University - This wonderful totally rehabbed gem on Indy's inner westside is ready to go. New carpet and paint throughout. This home features two bedrooms, 1 bath and a large open backyard. Just minutes from great Indianapolis attractions like the Childrens Museum, Indianapolis Art Museum and Butler University. This home rents for 799.00 per month with a matching deposit of $799.00. If interested please call Mike immediately at 317-210-0018.



