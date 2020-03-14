Amenities
361 Congress Ave Indianapolis IN 46208
CENTER TOWNSHIP: 38th St & N Meridian St
Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Bonus Room, Basement
Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-up, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: NO PETS
UTILITIES: Gas stove hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy