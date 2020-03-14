All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 361 Congress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
361 Congress Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

361 Congress Ave

361 Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

361 Congress Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
361 Congress Ave Indianapolis IN 46208

CENTER TOWNSHIP: 38th St & N Meridian St

Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Bonus Room, Basement

Other Features include: Hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-up, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: NO PETS

UTILITIES: Gas stove hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Congress Ave have any available units?
361 Congress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 Congress Ave have?
Some of 361 Congress Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
361 Congress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Congress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 Congress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 361 Congress Ave offer parking?
No, 361 Congress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 361 Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Congress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Congress Ave have a pool?
No, 361 Congress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 361 Congress Ave have accessible units?
No, 361 Congress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College