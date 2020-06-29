Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3608 Welch Dr
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3608 Welch Dr
3608 Welch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3608 Welch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Nice Ranch style Wayne township home with a fenced-in back yard! Updated tile maintenance free floors!! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Welch Dr have any available units?
3608 Welch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3608 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Welch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Welch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3608 Welch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Welch Dr offers parking.
Does 3608 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 3608 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3608 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Welch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 Welch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3608 Welch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
