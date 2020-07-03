Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3607 N. Leland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3607 N. Leland Ave.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3607 N. Leland Ave.
3607 North Leland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3607 North Leland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a020af5037 ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
http://m.me/cresindy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have any available units?
3607 N. Leland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3607 N. Leland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3607 N. Leland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 N. Leland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. offer parking?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have a pool?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3607 N. Leland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3607 N. Leland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College