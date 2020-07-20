3604 Richelieu Road

Amenities

This bi-level has a lot of space. Great corner lot and you can keep your car warm in the winter inside the attached 1-car garage. The upstairs features a living room, kitchen, dining room, a full bath and 3 bedrooms. The lower level has a large family room that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Pets will be considered with owner approval, and an additional fee or increased security deposit will be required. No smoking. NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for all occupants 18 years or older.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.