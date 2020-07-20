All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 24 2019

3604 Richelieu Road

3604 Richelieu Road · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Richelieu Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This bi-level has a lot of space. Great corner lot and you can keep your car warm in the winter inside the attached 1-car garage. The upstairs features a living room, kitchen, dining room, a full bath and 3 bedrooms. The lower level has a large family room that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Pets will be considered with owner approval, and an additional fee or increased security deposit will be required. No smoking. NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for all occupants 18 years or older.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Richelieu Road have any available units?
3604 Richelieu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3604 Richelieu Road currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Richelieu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Richelieu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Richelieu Road is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Richelieu Road offers parking.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Richelieu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road have a pool?
No, 3604 Richelieu Road does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road have accessible units?
No, 3604 Richelieu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Richelieu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 Richelieu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 Richelieu Road does not have units with air conditioning.
