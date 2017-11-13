All apartments in Indianapolis
359 South Grand Avenue
359 South Grand Avenue

359 South Grand Avenue
Location

359 South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1492 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this large two bedroom home! Conveniently located near Irvington, you will also have quick access to all downtown Indianapolis has to offer. While at home, you will love the large closets in your new bedrooms as well as the included appliancesincluding washer and dryer! Outside, enjoy the fenced yard and detached two car garage.

Prior to tenant taking possession, improvements will include exterior trim painting, some interior painting, and a new laundry/utility room floor.

Section 8 not accepted. $35 non-refundable application fee includes credit report and background check. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/359-s-grand-ave-indianapolis-in-46219-usa/c1f7fb66-7f22-46cc-a2c7-b2648fcf1ba8

(RLNE5627366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 South Grand Avenue have any available units?
359 South Grand Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 South Grand Avenue have?
Some of 359 South Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 South Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
359 South Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 South Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 359 South Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 359 South Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 359 South Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 359 South Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 South Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 South Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 359 South Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 359 South Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 359 South Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 359 South Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 South Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
