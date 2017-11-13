359 South Grand Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

You will fall in love with this large two bedroom home! Conveniently located near Irvington, you will also have quick access to all downtown Indianapolis has to offer. While at home, you will love the large closets in your new bedrooms as well as the included appliancesincluding washer and dryer! Outside, enjoy the fenced yard and detached two car garage.



Prior to tenant taking possession, improvements will include exterior trim painting, some interior painting, and a new laundry/utility room floor.



Section 8 not accepted. $35 non-refundable application fee includes credit report and background check. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/359-s-grand-ave-indianapolis-in-46219-usa/c1f7fb66-7f22-46cc-a2c7-b2648fcf1ba8



(RLNE5627366)