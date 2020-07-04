All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3564 Wilcox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3564 Wilcox St
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:15 PM

3564 Wilcox St

3564 Wilcox St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3564 Wilcox St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0f0a4a0a7 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Wilcox St have any available units?
3564 Wilcox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3564 Wilcox St currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Wilcox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Wilcox St pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Wilcox St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3564 Wilcox St offer parking?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not offer parking.
Does 3564 Wilcox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Wilcox St have a pool?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Wilcox St have accessible units?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Wilcox St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3564 Wilcox St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3564 Wilcox St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College