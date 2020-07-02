All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3561 N Bancroft St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3561 N Bancroft St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

3561 N Bancroft St

3561 North Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3561 North Bancroft Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, central air, and a big backyard! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 N Bancroft St have any available units?
3561 N Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3561 N Bancroft St have?
Some of 3561 N Bancroft St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 N Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
3561 N Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 N Bancroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 N Bancroft St is pet friendly.
Does 3561 N Bancroft St offer parking?
No, 3561 N Bancroft St does not offer parking.
Does 3561 N Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 N Bancroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 N Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 3561 N Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 3561 N Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 3561 N Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 N Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3561 N Bancroft St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College