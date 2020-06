Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave internet access

A cute 3 bedroom , 1 bath home with a living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen, new windows, hardwood floors, and a front and back patio. This home is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, linens , dishes and more. THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AND THE OWNER PAYS FOR THE UTITLITIES, CABLE AND INTERNET AND LAWN CARE.