3555 Washington Blvd # 7

Berkley Manor 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 133437



Beautiful Chicago style 3rd floor apartment in a small, well maintained, historic building. Spacious storage, grey plank floors, and a covered deck. Lots of light and architectural details. Appliances included. Laundry facility on site. Personal service as owner lives in the building. UTILITIES INCLUDED, EXCEPT ELECTRIC! Steam heat! Included! Hot water included! Recycle service included! Outdoor social area! Well maintained 8 unit apartment building with landlord on site!

