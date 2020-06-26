All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 30 2019

3555 Washington Blvd # 7

3555 Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3555 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Berkley Manor 1 Bedroom Apt

Beautiful Chicago style 3rd floor apartment in a small, well maintained, historic building. Spacious storage, grey plank floors, and a covered deck. Lots of light and architectural details. Appliances included. Laundry facility on site. Personal service as owner lives in the building. UTILITIES INCLUDED, EXCEPT ELECTRIC! Steam heat! Included! Hot water included! Recycle service included! Outdoor social area! Well maintained 8 unit apartment building with landlord on site!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133437
Property Id 133437

(RLNE4983856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have any available units?
3555 Washington Blvd # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have?
Some of 3555 Washington Blvd # 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Washington Blvd # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 offer parking?
No, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have a pool?
No, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have accessible units?
No, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Washington Blvd # 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
