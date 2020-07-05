Rent Calculator
3555 Christopher Lane
3555 Christopher Lane
3555 Christopher Lane
Location
3555 Christopher Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car garage
Nice 3 bedroom brick ranch in the Wayne Twp area. Offers fenced in backyard and large eat in kitchen! Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have any available units?
3555 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3555 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Christopher Lane offers parking.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have a pool?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Christopher Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Christopher Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
