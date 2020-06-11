All apartments in Indianapolis
3550 North DUBARRY Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3550 North DUBARRY Road

3550 Dubarry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Dubarry Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on corner lot. Large fenced in rear yard, huge eat in kitchen, 2 separate living areas, low maintenance exterior. Convenient interstate access and other close amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have any available units?
3550 North DUBARRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3550 North DUBARRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3550 North DUBARRY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 North DUBARRY Road pet-friendly?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road offer parking?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road does not offer parking.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have a pool?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have accessible units?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3550 North DUBARRY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 North DUBARRY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
