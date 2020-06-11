Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch on corner lot. Large fenced in rear yard, huge eat in kitchen, 2 separate living areas, low maintenance exterior. Convenient interstate access and other close amenities!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3550 North DUBARRY Road have any available units?
3550 North DUBARRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.