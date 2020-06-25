All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3550 N Illinois

3550 North Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

3550 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house close to Downtown Indianapolis - Very Large 2 Story Single Family Dwelling with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property is located near downtown Indianapolis. Move-in Ready!

(RLNE3814900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 N Illinois have any available units?
3550 N Illinois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3550 N Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
3550 N Illinois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 N Illinois pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 N Illinois is pet friendly.
Does 3550 N Illinois offer parking?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not offer parking.
Does 3550 N Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 N Illinois have a pool?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not have a pool.
Does 3550 N Illinois have accessible units?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 N Illinois have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 N Illinois have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 N Illinois does not have units with air conditioning.
