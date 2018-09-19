Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3549 North Butler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3549 North Butler Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3549 North Butler Avenue
3549 North Butler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3549 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EAST/WARREN TWP
Beautiful hardwood floor home. 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and bonus porch! New kitchen cabinets! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have any available units?
3549 North Butler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3549 North Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3549 North Butler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 North Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue offer parking?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3549 North Butler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3549 North Butler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College