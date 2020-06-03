All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3548 N College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3548 N College Ave
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3548 N College Ave

3548 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3548 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love the architecture and charm of this carefully restored 3 br, 1.5 ba home. Original refinished hardwoods throughout, antique tiger oak trim & doors, fully refinished laundry room. New kitchen w/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, granite countertops and backsplash. Large Dining Room w/ coffered ceiling, Built ins & pocket door. 3 nice size bedrooms. Beautiful bath with soaking tub. CENTRAL A/C. Awesome balcony overlooking backyard. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.

(RLNE5170580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 N College Ave have any available units?
3548 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 N College Ave have?
Some of 3548 N College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3548 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3548 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3548 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 3548 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3548 N College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 3548 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3548 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 3548 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 N College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College