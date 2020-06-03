3548 N College Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love the architecture and charm of this carefully restored 3 br, 1.5 ba home. Original refinished hardwoods throughout, antique tiger oak trim & doors, fully refinished laundry room. New kitchen w/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, granite countertops and backsplash. Large Dining Room w/ coffered ceiling, Built ins & pocket door. 3 nice size bedrooms. Beautiful bath with soaking tub. CENTRAL A/C. Awesome balcony overlooking backyard. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.



(RLNE5170580)