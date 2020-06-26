All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3544 Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3544 Orange
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

3544 Orange

3544 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3544 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f884547090 ---- Interior pics coming ASAP but hurry this one might rent quick. This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Orange have any available units?
3544 Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3544 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3544 Orange offer parking?
No, 3544 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Orange have a pool?
No, 3544 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Orange have accessible units?
No, 3544 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Orange does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College