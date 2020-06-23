All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3542 E 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3542 E 10th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3542 E 10th St

3542 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3542 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3542 E 10th St Indianapolis IN 46201

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 10th

Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Front porch

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace , Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 E 10th St have any available units?
3542 E 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 E 10th St have?
Some of 3542 E 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
3542 E 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 E 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 E 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 3542 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 3542 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 3542 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 E 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 3542 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 3542 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 3542 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 E 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College