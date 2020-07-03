All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:58 AM

3537 North Gale Street

3537 North Gale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3537 North Gale Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 North Gale Street have any available units?
3537 North Gale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3537 North Gale Street currently offering any rent specials?
3537 North Gale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 North Gale Street pet-friendly?
No, 3537 North Gale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3537 North Gale Street offer parking?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not offer parking.
Does 3537 North Gale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 North Gale Street have a pool?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not have a pool.
Does 3537 North Gale Street have accessible units?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 North Gale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 North Gale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3537 North Gale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

