All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3532 North Harvest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3532 North Harvest Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3532 North Harvest Avenue

3532 Harvest Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3532 Harvest Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Lots of character and a full basement with sink in laundry room and a bar.
Won't last long at this price! $35.00 Application Fee. No past evictions in last 7 years. 3x Income to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have any available units?
3532 North Harvest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3532 North Harvest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3532 North Harvest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 North Harvest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue offer parking?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have a pool?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3532 North Harvest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3532 North Harvest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College