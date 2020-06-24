3532 North Harvest Avenue

Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Lots of character and a full basement with sink in laundry room and a bar. Won't last long at this price! $35.00 Application Fee. No past evictions in last 7 years. 3x Income to rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
