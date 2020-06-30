All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

3530 E. 10th St.

3530 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3530 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
495/month. Water paid
Washer and dryer hook up
Appliances ( refrigerator and stove )
Street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 E. 10th St. have any available units?
3530 E. 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3530 E. 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3530 E. 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 E. 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. offer parking?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. have a pool?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 E. 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 E. 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

