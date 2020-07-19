Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3528 Salem St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3528 Salem St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3528 Salem St
3528 Salem Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3528 Salem Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Mapleton Fall Creek area - 3 BR home - Three bedroom, 2 bath home near 38th & Meridian with unfinished basement.
Gas heat.
(RLNE4618836)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 Salem St have any available units?
3528 Salem St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3528 Salem St currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Salem St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Salem St pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Salem St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3528 Salem St offer parking?
No, 3528 Salem St does not offer parking.
Does 3528 Salem St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 Salem St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Salem St have a pool?
No, 3528 Salem St does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Salem St have accessible units?
No, 3528 Salem St does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Salem St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Salem St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 Salem St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 Salem St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College