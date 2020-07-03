Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
Indianapolis, IN
3528 E. 10th St.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3528 E. 10th St.
3528 East 10th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3528 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Water paid!
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex
Very spacious
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have any available units?
3528 E. 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3528 E. 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3528 E. 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 E. 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. offer parking?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have a pool?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 E. 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 E. 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
