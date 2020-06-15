3526 Shepperton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sweet 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cheswick Place. New flooring and paint throughout enhance the open layout that makes for comfortable living here. Cherry kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and a washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom fit for a king and queen. Enjoy your favorite beverage in the fenced back patio and come home to a 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located to the highways, shopping and entertainment.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.