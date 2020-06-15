All apartments in Indianapolis
3526 Shepperton Boulevard
3526 Shepperton Boulevard

3526 Shepperton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Shepperton Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sweet 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch in popular Cheswick Place. New flooring and paint throughout enhance the open layout that makes for comfortable living here. Cherry kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and a washer and dryer included. Large master bedroom fit for a king and queen. Enjoy your favorite beverage in the fenced back patio and come home to a 2 car garage. This home is conveniently located to the highways, shopping and entertainment.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have any available units?
3526 Shepperton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have?
Some of 3526 Shepperton Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Shepperton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Shepperton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Shepperton Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Shepperton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Shepperton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
