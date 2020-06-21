3526 Harvest Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has too many updates to count! The flooring alone is breathtaking! The kitchen is perfect if you require plenty of cabinet and counter top space. It has an attached 2 car garage. This is a new listing and won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



