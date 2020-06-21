All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3526 Harvest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3526 Harvest Avenue
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:56 PM

3526 Harvest Avenue

3526 Harvest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3526 Harvest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has too many updates to count! The flooring alone is breathtaking! The kitchen is perfect if you require plenty of cabinet and counter top space. It has an attached 2 car garage. This is a new listing and won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have any available units?
3526 Harvest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3526 Harvest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Harvest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Harvest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 Harvest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Harvest Avenue offers parking.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Harvest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have a pool?
No, 3526 Harvest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3526 Harvest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Harvest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Harvest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Harvest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College