Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3526 Brewer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3526 Brewer Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3526 Brewer Drive
3526 Brewer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3526 Brewer Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!
Great home with back patio area! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced back yard! Stove and Refrigerator Included! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have any available units?
3526 Brewer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3526 Brewer Drive have?
Some of 3526 Brewer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3526 Brewer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Brewer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Brewer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Brewer Drive offers parking.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have a pool?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College