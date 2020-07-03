All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3526 Brewer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3526 Brewer Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 PM

3526 Brewer Drive

3526 Brewer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3526 Brewer Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WAYNE TOWNSHIP!

Great home with back patio area! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced back yard! Stove and Refrigerator Included! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 Brewer Drive have any available units?
3526 Brewer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 Brewer Drive have?
Some of 3526 Brewer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Brewer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Brewer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Brewer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Brewer Drive offers parking.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have a pool?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Brewer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 Brewer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College