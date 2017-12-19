All apartments in Indianapolis
3525 Lowry Road

3525 Lowry Road · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Lowry Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! Featuring a large eat-in kitchen and a nice covered back patio for when summer rolls around again! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Lowry Road have any available units?
3525 Lowry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3525 Lowry Road currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Lowry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Lowry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 Lowry Road is pet friendly.
Does 3525 Lowry Road offer parking?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Lowry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Lowry Road have a pool?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Lowry Road have accessible units?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Lowry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Lowry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Lowry Road does not have units with air conditioning.

