Amenities

w/d hookup carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Carport

Must see this beautiful home on a quiet street with a large backyard that is completely fenced in with a privacy fence!!! The home has maintenance-free floors and all new paint with a beautiful glass mosaic backsplash in the kitchen. The home offers a living room/dining room area as well as a formal dining room and family room. Washer and dryer hook-up is available. The stove, refrigerator and window blinds are all included in this home.