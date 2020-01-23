Rent Calculator
3520 Brouse Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3520 Brouse Avenue
3520 Brouse Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3520 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Come and check out this wonderful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. It has a basement and a garage. Nice back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have any available units?
3520 Brouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3520 Brouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Brouse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Brouse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Brouse Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have a pool?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Brouse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 Brouse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
