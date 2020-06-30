All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

3519 Southeastern Ave

3519 Southeastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
single family home.
2 bedroom 1 bath very spacious
stove and refrigerator supplied
washer dryer hookups
$50 app fee per adult.
317-478-7219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have any available units?
3519 Southeastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3519 Southeastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Southeastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Southeastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave offer parking?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have a pool?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

