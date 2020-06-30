Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3519 Southeastern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3519 Southeastern Ave
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3519 Southeastern Ave
3519 Southeastern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3519 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
single family home.
2 bedroom 1 bath very spacious
stove and refrigerator supplied
washer dryer hookups
$50 app fee per adult.
317-478-7219
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have any available units?
3519 Southeastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3519 Southeastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Southeastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Southeastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave offer parking?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have a pool?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 Southeastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 Southeastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College