3518 North Sherman Drive

Location

3518 North Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Nice large 4 bedroom 1 bath home with sit in front porch, 2 car detached garage for storage only. Central Air! Schedule a viewing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 North Sherman Drive have any available units?
3518 North Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 North Sherman Drive have?
Some of 3518 North Sherman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 North Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3518 North Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 North Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 North Sherman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3518 North Sherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3518 North Sherman Drive offers parking.
Does 3518 North Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 North Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 North Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 3518 North Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3518 North Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3518 North Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 North Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 North Sherman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
