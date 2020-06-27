All apartments in Indianapolis
3516 N Wittfield St
3516 N Wittfield St

3516 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3516 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with attached garage. New flooring, paint and appliances. This home is a must see!!!!

all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 N Wittfield St have any available units?
3516 N Wittfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3516 N Wittfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3516 N Wittfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 N Wittfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 N Wittfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3516 N Wittfield St offers parking.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 N Wittfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St have a pool?
No, 3516 N Wittfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St have accessible units?
No, 3516 N Wittfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 N Wittfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 N Wittfield St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 N Wittfield St does not have units with air conditioning.
