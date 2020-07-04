Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
1 of 8
3516 N Mitchner
3516 North Mitchner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3516 North Mitchner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Home offers a living Room, Den Off the Kitchen, and Nice Ceramic Tile Throughout! Quiet! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 N Mitchner have any available units?
3516 N Mitchner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3516 N Mitchner currently offering any rent specials?
3516 N Mitchner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 N Mitchner pet-friendly?
No, 3516 N Mitchner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3516 N Mitchner offer parking?
Yes, 3516 N Mitchner offers parking.
Does 3516 N Mitchner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 N Mitchner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 N Mitchner have a pool?
No, 3516 N Mitchner does not have a pool.
Does 3516 N Mitchner have accessible units?
No, 3516 N Mitchner does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 N Mitchner have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 N Mitchner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 N Mitchner have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 N Mitchner does not have units with air conditioning.
