Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

3510 Nowland Ave

3510 Nowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Nowland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

3510 E Nowland Ave, Indpls, IN 46201
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath triplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

