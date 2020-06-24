All apartments in Indianapolis
3508 North Hawthorne Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3508 North Hawthorne Lane

3508 North Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Arlington Woods
Arlington Woods
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3508 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM IN WARREN TOWNSHIP. NEWLY REFINISHED WITH NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT. COME SEE THIS HOME AND MAKE IT YOURS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
3508 North Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3508 North Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3508 North Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 North Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 North Hawthorne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 North Hawthorne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
