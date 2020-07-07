Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
3508 N Lynhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3508 N Lynhurst Dr
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
3508 N Lynhurst Dr
3508 North Lynhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3508 North Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, one story home in Eagledale in Wayne Twp. Gas heat, AC, one car attached garage. Over 900 square feet with hookup for washer & dryer. Stove provided.
(RLNE2917892)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have any available units?
3508 N Lynhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have?
Some of 3508 N Lynhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3508 N Lynhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3508 N Lynhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 N Lynhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College