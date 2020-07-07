3508 N Lynhurst Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Eagledale 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, one story home in Eagledale in Wayne Twp. Gas heat, AC, one car attached garage. Over 900 square feet with hookup for washer & dryer. Stove provided.



(RLNE2917892)