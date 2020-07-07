All apartments in Indianapolis
3508 N Lynhurst Dr.
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

3508 North Lynhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3508 North Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eagledale 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom, one story home in Eagledale in Wayne Twp. Gas heat, AC, one car attached garage. Over 900 square feet with hookup for washer & dryer. Stove provided.

(RLNE2917892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have any available units?
3508 N Lynhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have?
Some of 3508 N Lynhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 N Lynhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3508 N Lynhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 N Lynhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 N Lynhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 N Lynhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

