3508 Moller Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224 North High School
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated 3 bed 2 full bath home located on the Westside - Come see this beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath home. Home features a master suite with a full tiled bathroom. Schedule a self showing today by registering at rently.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
